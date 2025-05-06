Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Defending champion Pankaj Advani on Tuesday received top seeding in a 32-player field for the main draw of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament with half of them entering from the qualifying round.

The main round of the competition will start here from Wednesday.

Advani, who recently clinched the CCI Billiards Classic for a third consecutive time last Sunday, will face Sparsh Pherwani in the round of 32.

The tournament will feature Ishpreet Chadha who is relatively new to professional snooker. Among the other competitors are Aditya Mehta, Kamal Chawla, Sourav Kothari, S Srikrishna and Kreishh Gurbaxani.

“The first knockout round of the tournament is set to nine frames which will give opportunities for the seasoned campaigners and those inclined to challenge the big names an equal chance,” the organisers said in a release.

