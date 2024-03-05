Dubai, Mar 5 (PTI) Rakesh Kumar and Pooja qualified for the finals of their respective categories to assure India of at least two silver medals in the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, here on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Rakesh, who last year became India's first-ever gold medallist in the World Archery Para Championships by winning the mixed team event alongside Sarita, defeated Kevin Polish of the USA 145-143 in the compound men's open section.

Rakesh was trailing his American rival by two points till the penultimate end, before the Indian stepped it up in the fifth end to clinch the issue 145-143.

In the recurve women's section, Pooja defeated Chika Shigesada of Japan 7-3 from being 0-2 behind. Pooja went on to win two back-to-back sets to make it 4-0 and wrapped it up with a 7-3 win.

