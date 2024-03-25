25 Mar, 07:27 (IST) France Raises Terror Alert To 'Attack Emergency' After Terrorist Attack in Russia's Moscow The France government recently raised the terror alert to "Attack Emergency," the highest level on Sunday, March 24, due to the ISIS threat. The development comes after the deadly terrorist attack at a Russian concert hall in Moscow and the Islamic State's claim of responsibility. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision in a post on X.

Mumbai, March 25: Sources of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, March 24, said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been jailed, issued his first direction from ED custody on running the government. The order was later read out by Delhi Water Minister Atishi. Party sources also said that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail. In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha polls, former Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli joined the saffron party.

Christians in India and across the globe celebrated Palm Sunday by visiting churches and carrying cut palm leaves to their home. Palm Sunday is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem. AAP minister Atishi on Sunday said that the INDIA Alliance will hold a rally on March 31 in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The "Maha Rally" by the INDIA Bloc will be held at the Ramlila Maidan. Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked PM Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Theni. BJP Fifth List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party Fields Naveen Jindal From Kurukshetra, Kangana Ranaut From Mandi and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Tamluk; Check Names of Candidates.

Stalin questioned the frequency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu asking, "How many times have PM Modi come to Tamil Nadu in these ten years?" An FIR was lodged against sitting Shivamogga MP and BJP leader BY Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Chitradurga, for violating the Model Code of Conduct. In a road accident in Maharashtra, two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge and hit a tree in Amravati district. The accident took place at around noon in Amravati's Melghat area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 24, greeted people on the eve of Holi. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members of the country." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Article 370 was a temporary measure and it prevented the progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Jaishankar also said that the benefits of the change are now visible. Natural Holi Gulal Made With Kachnar Flowers: Ram Lalla Will Be Applied Herbal, Skin-Friendly Colours This Holi 2024.

Hundreds and thousands of Indians and Israelis celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim in the "flea market" of Tel Aviv. Pictures of the celebration also went viral on social media. In what can be seen as good news, Bharat Biotech said that they started clinical trials of the Tuberculosis vaccine "MTBVA" on adults in India. It must be noted that MTBVAC is the first vaccine against Tuberculosis that has been derived from a human source by the Spanish biopharmaceutical company, Biofabri. Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him an "exceptional leader".