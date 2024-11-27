Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The 5th Para National Shooting Championship concluded in Pune, Maharashtra, on November 14, showcasing exceptional para-shooting talent from across India. Athletes from various states, supported by the Para Project Leap--an initiative by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF)--achieved remarkable success at the week-long tournament, securing a total of 13 medals.

Eight athletes backed by the project--Aadithya Giri from Tamil Nadu, Aakansha Choudhary from Uttar Pradesh, Shatabdi Awasthi, Lavish Ajmeria, and Sandip Bishnoi from Rajasthan, Kavin Kengnalkar from Maharashtra, Birendra from Odisha, and Millie Shah from Gujarat--collectively won five gold, five silver, and three bronze medals at this prestigious national-level event.

Notably, Kavin Kengnalkar not only became the youngest para national champion but also set a national record with a score of 625.4 in the R1 - 10m Air Rifle Standing - SH1 event, cementing his place as a standout athlete for his state.

The championship provided para-athletes with a platform to demonstrate their skills and establish their presence in India's competitive sports landscape. The success of the Para Project Leap athletes underscores the initiative's commitment to empowering para-athletes and nurturing their potential to excel at the highest levels.

Project Leap, initiated by GNSPF in collaboration with Olympic Gold Quest, aims to create an inclusive sports ecosystem for para-athletes in India by providing world-class coaching and training to help them achieve their sporting dreams.

Gagan Narang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, expressed his delight at the para shooters' outstanding performance at the National Championships.

"We are extremely proud of our para shooters for their stellar campaign at the 5th Para National Shooting Championships. Winning 13 medals, including five golds, is a testament to their hard work and perseverance, which have delivered the results they truly deserve. The Para Project Leap aims to fuel the success of para-athletes by providing them with the training and guidance needed to compete at national and international levels. We are thrilled to see our efforts align with this goal and will continue to support these shooters in achieving equal recognition and success," Gagan Narang said, as quoted in a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) press release. (ANI)

