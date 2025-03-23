New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Paralympians Nitesh Kumar and Manisha Ramadass led the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' movement in the national capital, promoting fitness and an active lifestyle among people of all ages.

Expressing his excitement about the event, Nitesh Kumar praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

"The atmosphere is really good, and it is such a great initiative by Fit India. This is to ensure that everyone remains fit in their day-to-day life and lead a healthy lifestyle...I am very happy to be here, I saw that a good number of people had turned up here. Children, adults, elderly people are here. It is a very good initiative. I am happy to see following this and heading towards fitness," Nitesh Kumar told ANI.

Manisha Ramadass echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the impact of the Fit India movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This program, started by PM Modi, is really a great start. Seeing so many people participating in today's Sunday on Cycle. So many young children are participating. It was really good to see all of them. This will definitely make India fitter in near future and I can guarantee, if this is continued, there will be fitter people in India," she stated.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who also participated in the event alongside Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, highlighted how 'Sunday on Cycle' is gradually becoming a nationwide movement.

"Today is a Sunday. 'Sunday on Cycle' is now becoming a movement in the entire nation. Everyone cycles for an hour on Sundays to keep fit. UP Minister Girish Yadav and I have cycled today to give a message of 'Fit India'. A cycle is also a solution to pollution. It increased mental and physical fitness. Saves fuel. I call all the citizens of India to cycle for an hour and keep fit," Mandaviya told the reporters. (ANI)

