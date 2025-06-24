Colombo, Jun 24 (PTI) India's Paras Gupta, who outplayed reigning IBSF World 6-Red snooker champion Kamal Chawla earlier in the day, scored a crushing 5-0 win over Sunny Wang to storm into the semifinals of the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Agra cueist played the big points well to put it past the Singaporean, who had earlier shocked former champion Muhammad Sajjad of Pakistan 5-0.

After taking the re-spotted black in the first frame, Gupta lacked the usual fluency.

Although he went up 2-0 with a run of 28 in the second, he was not in control of the proceedings. Fortunately for him, Wang failed to take the chances that came his way and let Gupta off the hook.

Gupta took the scrappy third and fourth frames to go up 4-0.

It was only in the final frame that the Indian rediscovered his touch, making a silken-smooth break of 59 to close out the match.

In the semifinals, he will face either Habib Sabah (Bahrain) or Ali Al Obaidli (Qatar).

Earlier in the morning session, Gupta carried far too many guns for Chawla, scoring a lopsided 5-2 victory.

After taking the opening frame comfortably, he had runs of 47 and 30 to take a quick 3-0 lead in the best-of-nine frame encounter, and he seldom let the advantage slip.

Results: Quarterfinals: Paras Gupta (Ind) beat Sunny Wang (Sin) 5-0 (35-28, 44-9, 40-2, 53-12, 59 (59) -0).

Pre-quarters: Paras Gupta beat Kamal Chawla (Ind) 5-2 (45-0, 63 (47) -4, 36 (30) -19, 26-35, 41-34, 25-34, 37 (33) -0).

