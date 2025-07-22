Manama (Bahrain), Jul 22 (PTI) National champion Paras Gupta outplayed Mohamed Shehab of UAE 4-0 to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships here on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old didn't come up with the big breaks, but played a percentage game to outsmart his rival.

The eighth seed grabbed the chances that came his way to floor the formidable Shehab in straight frames.

In the last-16 stage, the Agra-based Gupta, who finished runner-up at the Asian 6-red event in Colombo last month, will take on China's Pan Yiming.

Earlier, Aditya Mehta outclassed double world champion Muhammad Asif of Pakistan 4-0 to top Group 'N'.

By virtue of being ranked No. 2 in the reseeding, Mehta got a bye directly into the pre-quarters.

In the U-21 category, India's Mayur Garg and Mayank Karthik maintained their winning streak by making the pre-quarterfinals.

Results (Indians unless mentioned):

Round-of-32: Paras Gupta beat Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-0 (54 (36) -15, 39-33, 34 (33) -14, 44-26).

League: Group L: Manan Chandra beat Sebastian Milewski (Pol) 4-2 (54-0, 12-40, 36-0, 46-4, 35-46, 47-31).

Group M: Pankaj Advani beat Mohammed Al Joaker (UAE) 4-1 (32-15, 34-17, 14-33, 42-0, 37-0).

Group N: Aditya Mehta beat Muhammad Asif (Pak) 4-0 (39-28, 43-0, 50-5, 70-0).

