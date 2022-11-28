Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) The UP Yoddhas put themselves in a great position to qualify for the play-offs after defeating Bengal Warriors 33-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

The UP side is currently at the third position with 60 points from 18 matches.

The Yoddhas held a comfortable lead for most part of the match, but the Warriors fought brilliantly in the last few minutes and almost snatched victory.

However, Pardeep Narwal ensured that his team emerged victorious on the night.

Narwal picked up a few touch points as the UP Yoddhas took 5-3 lead in the fifth minute. However, the Warriors pulled off a super tackle and levelled the scores at 5-5.

Moments later, Ashish Sangwan tackled Rohit Tomar as the Warriors held the lead at 7-6 in the ninth minute. However, Vinod Kumar missed a raid as the Yoddhas levelled the scores at 8-8.

The Yoddhas kept raging on and inflicted an all out in the 15th minute to inch ahead at 13-10.

Narwal continued to pick up touch points as the Yoddhas kept forging ahead. The star raider pulled off a multi-point raid and helped his team attain a stronghold at the stroke of half-time, making it 19-11.

The Yoddhas inflicted an all out in the opening minute of the second half and took a huge lead at 22-11. The UP side tackled Maninder Singh in the 23rd minute as they continued to dominate the proceedings at 24-13.

Warriors' Shrikant Jadhav caught Sumit and Sandeep Narwal, but the Yoddhas still held a comfortable lead at 26-16 in the 27th minute.

Maninder Singh found it difficult to breach Yoddhas' defence as the UP side reduced the Warriors to just three members on the mat. However, the Warriors tackled Narwal and managed to stay afloat.

