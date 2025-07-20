Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 20 (ANI): Bangladesh batter Parvez Hossain Emon's unbeaten 56 in the chasing 110 against Pakistan in the first T20 at Dhaka on Sunday, helped his team to complete the chase in 15.3 overs.

Bangladesh leads the series 1-0, following a brilliant, clinical performance from the home team in front of an almost full stadium. Jaker Ali sealed the deal for Bangladesh after he smashed a four to finish off the chase.

Chasing a target of 110, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon opened the innings for Bangladesh. Salman Mirza removed Tamim in the first over for 1 run, and Bangladesh skipper Litton Das joined Emon in the middle.

Mirza joined Das in his following over for 1, and Towhid Hridoy joined Emon in the middle. Pakistan didn't help themselves when they dropped Hridoy on 12 and 30. In the sixth over, Abrar Ahmed couldn't hold on to a tough chance at deep third, running in but spilling the chance. Then it was wicketkeeper Haris who dropped Hridoy off Abrar in the ninth over.

The duo added 73 for the third wicket before Abbas Afridi removed Hridoy for 36 off 37 balls, including two fours and sixes each.

Jaker Ali and Emon remained unbeaten on the crease and chased the target in the 16th over.

Earlier in the first innings, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan started off very poorly, as they lost half of their side inside the batting power-play.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled Bangladesh's cheapest four-over spell in T20Is, conceding just six runs. It was an all-round bowling effort from the home side, though it got off to an iffy start.

Fakhar Zaman was the lone warrior for Pakistan in batting as he slammed 44 runs in 34 balls, including six fours and a six. Pakistan finished their innings on 109 as they were bowled out in the last over.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed three wickets, removing Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Abbas Afridi. (ANI)

