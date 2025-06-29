Carrollton (USA), Jun 29 (AP) Patrick Reed shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at LIV Golf Dallas in a bid for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour.

Tied for the first-round lead with 4Aces teammate Harold Varner III after an opening 67, Reed had six birdies and two bogeys to reach 9-under 135 at Maridoe Golf Club. The 34-year-old Reed won the 2018 Masters and has nine PGA Tour victories.

Also Read | ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025: Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch Score Maiden Tons As South Africa Reach 418/9 Against Zimbabwe at Stumps on Day 1.

Paul Casey (67) and Abraham Ancer (69) were tied for second. Varner shot 72 to drop into a tie for third at 5 under with Tyrrell Hatton (65), Richard Bland (69) and David Puig (69).

Bryson DeChambeau had his second straight 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

The 4Aces had a four-stroke lead in the team competition. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)