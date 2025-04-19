Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Batting first, Tim David (50 off 26 balls) struck a counter-attacking fifty to lift RCB to 95 for nine in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side after a delayed start due to evening showers.

In reply, PBKS completed the chase in 12.1 overs with Nehal Wadhera making a brisk 33 off 19 balls. Josh Hazlewood (3/14) bowled brilliantly for RCB, but his effort was not enough.

Earlier, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen doing the bulk of the damage for the visiting team.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 95/9 in 14 overs (Tim David 50 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/23, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/11, Marco Jansen 2/10).

Punjab Kings: 98/5 in 12.1 overs (Nehal Wadhera 33 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/14).

