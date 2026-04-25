New Delhi [India], April 25: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer completed his 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Iyer achieved this milestone during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC). During a record chase of 265 runs, Iyer lifted PBKS once again after a minor slump, which had reduced them to 145/3. He made an unbeaten 71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, striking at 197.22. Highest Run Chases in IPL: From Punjab Kings To Rajasthan Royals Check Full List.

Now, in 140 matches and 138 innings, Iyer has scored 4,010 runs at an average of 35.48, at a strike rate of 136.02, including 31 fifties and a best score of 97*. He has spent the majority of his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (DC) and also had a three-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2022-24, which concluded with a title win as a captain.

This season, Shreyas has been sensational for PBKS, scoring 279 runs in seven matches and six innings at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 186.00, including four fifties and a best score of 71*.

For PBKS, he has made 886 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 55.18 and a strike rate of 178.38, including 10 fifties, marking an era of transformation for his T20 game.

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season. Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Stable and Set for Discharge After On-Field Scare.

Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2.

PBKS did not put their weapons down either, as Priyansh Arya (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran (76 in 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay, later, Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) put partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets left. (ANI)

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