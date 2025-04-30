Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings have replaced injured Glenn Maxwell with Suryansh Shedge, while CSK are unchanged.

Staring at elimination, the bottom-placed CSK have lost their last four matches at home.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

