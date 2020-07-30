Lahore [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Javed Murtaza has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board announced on Thursday.

The appointment was approved by the Board of Governors through a circular resolution on Thursday.

Lahore-based Javed is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan, in England and Wales and is also a Certified Public Accountant from Virginia State Board of Accountancy, USA. He also holds Master's degree in Business Administration from the USA.

"With nearly 30 years of work experience, Javed is a seasoned finance professional with hands-on experience in all aspects of commercial operations, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, financial and managerial accounting, internal and external audits, international taxation and ERP implementation," PCB said in a statement.

He has previously worked for KPMG in Toronto and Singapore, and with Ernst & Young in London. His last assignment was as head of Financial Planning and Analysis of six countries for one of the fortune-five-hundred European multinational companies operating in Pakistan.

"I welcome Javed Murtaza to the PCB family and with the experience he brings, I am confident he will make a meaningful contribution to the organisation as we continue to aspire towards good governance, strong financial management and transparency," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.Javed Murtaza will assume charge from Monday, August 3. (ANI)

