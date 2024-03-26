New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who are actively engaged in a hunt for a new head coach for the men's national team, approached former New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for the role, according to sources informed Geo News.

The sources also told Geo News, that Ronchi, who is currently serving as the assistant coach for New Zealand, has asked for some time to contemplate the prospect of coaching the Pakistan cricket team.

Ronchi had previously denied the opportunity to take up the head coach role of the Men in Green, after which Grant Bradburn was appointed to the post in April 2023.

PCB has been on a hunt for a new men's national team head coach since Grant Bradburn parted ways with Pakistan after the end of last year's World Cup.

Former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez served as the head coach and team director of the team during their tours to Australia and New Zealand. But last month, he stepped down from the post of team director, which left the position vacant once again.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson emerged as the top contender to fill the position. He was recently in Pakistan, for his stint as coach with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators this year.

He has overseen the franchise's resurgence, and they made the playoffs for the first time in five years. They crashed out of the competition following a 39-run defeat to Islamabad United.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Watson was in advanced discussions about taking up the role of Pakistan's limited-overs coach. But the Australian pulled out as he decided to honour his coaching and commentary commitments.

The New Zealand batter has represented the Blackcaps in four Tests, 85 ODIs and 33 T20I games. Across all three formats, the 42-year-old has amassed 2075 runs. (ANI)

