Lahore, Jun 2 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday made it mandatory for all centrally-contracted and international players to play at least one domestic event during the season when free from national commitments.

The PCB felt that the only way to improve the quality of players was to make the domestic structure more competitive.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who chaired the meeting, said it would allow domestic players and youngsters to play alongside international players and share dressing room with them.

"It will benefit the domestic players in the long run and be prepared for what to expect at the International level," he said.

The meeting was attended by national team's new white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, Salman Ali Agha, the captain of the T20 side, Usman Wahla, the head of international cricket affairs and Aaqib Javed the Director National Cricket Academy.

The PCB also decided to start work on issuance of new central contracts for 2025-26 and meet the July 30 deadline, having missed it in last two years.

The PCB last year introduced new first class, ODI and T20 competitions known as the Champions Cup and even hired five mentors for all five teams at hefty salaries but decided to scrap the Champions Cup for the coming domestic season.

Usman Wahla also confirmed the international commitments for the next six months including home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and tours to West Indies and Bangladesh.

