New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Vanathi Srinivasan, National President of Mahila Morcha BJP, MLA of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), met with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

She was accompanied by a distinguished delegation from the Paralympic Committee of India, which included Devender Jhanjaria (President), Satyanarayana (Head Coach), Satyababu (Director), Kirubakarara Raju (Joint Secretary), as per the

The meeting centered around the preparations and strategic planning for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in September-October 2025 in New Delhi.

In a historic first, Delhi will host participants from over 100 countries, marking a major milestone for both the capital city and India's commitment to inclusive sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Discussions included infrastructure readiness, accessibility standards, hospitality arrangements, volunteer coordination, and cultural showcase opportunities during the event. The Chief Minister expressed full support and assured all necessary cooperation from the Delhi Government to ensure the grand success of the event.

Vanathi Srinivasan lauded Delhi's proactive approach and highlighted the significance of this event in empowering differently-abled athletes on the global stage.

The Paralympic Committee of India, in collaboration with the Delhi Government, aims to make this event a landmark celebration of courage, sportsmanship, and unity. (ANI)

