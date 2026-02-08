Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): Destructive New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips overtook former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum to become the third highest run-scorer in T20Is for his nation during his 42-run knock against Afghanistan in Chennai on Sunday.

The 29-year-old flamboyant batter now has 2147 runs in the shortest format in 89 T20Is with an average of 31.57 and strike rate of almost 142. Former Kiwi opener Martin Guptill is leading the list with 3531 runs followed by Kane Williamson with 2575 runs.

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in both teams' first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing a challenging target of 183 runs against last edition's semi-finalists, New Zealand batter hit seven fours and one six in his match-winning knock. Notably, the win also marked New Zealand recording their highest successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup history.

During post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said, "It was a good day. We knew coming in that Afghanistan are a threat and they showed that today. We knew it was a massive game for us today. Started the tournament off in the right spot. It was a pretty good performance. Pretty good wicket, but Afghanistan challenged us a lot throughout this game and as we thought they would. I think that's (assessing conditions) a massive part. It was a little bit sticky to start, I guess with the 11 o'clock start, and I think, we're playing at 3PM, 7PM, different grounds... I think that's going to be a massive thing for us and probably any team throughout the competition, to, get a read on surface and conditions and assess what is the most effective ball," according to Cricbuzz.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said, "We don't want things to be like this, but I think it's something which we will learn, especially in the bowling department. I feel we put a good total on the board - 182. But still in the middle, I think how we bowled every ball... we gave them more opportunities to score runs, and I think that's the area where we need to improve. Mujeeb started really well with the ball. Guys started well with the bat as well. Everyone got the momentum, but after powerplay, I think we didn't land the ball where we should have, and I think that's something to learn from here and move on to the next one. We already have those meetings and discussions, like, what your plan A, plan B should be and as a bowler you have those plans with you, but it's just about the execution. I feel more than anything, you need to execute it in the right area and bowl in the right area. I feel we didn't land the ball in the right area consistently and that gave them so many runs in the middle overs. I feel if we bowled into the stumps and in the good length area, it was very hard to score, so and just mix it up. I feel that's something which we didn't do it and hopefully we don't repeat those things in the next game."

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. A masterclass in middle-overs acceleration from Gulbadin Naib propelled Afghanistan to a formidable 182/6 in their opening Group D fixture against New Zealand. Despite a sluggish start and a double-strike from Lockie Ferguson, the Afghans found their rhythm to post a total that looks set to test the Black Caps. (ANI)

