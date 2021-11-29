Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday commended his spinners for putting up a great show on "quite an unresponsive" fifth day track with outside edges not coming into play in the drawn first Test against New Zealand.

The Indians got nine New Zealand wickets but failed to dislodge the last pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel as the visitors managed a creditable draw after being down and out in the post-tea session.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Ravi Ashwin Overtakes Harbhajan Singh As Match Ends in a Draw.

"We showed great composure and fighting spirit and worked really hard in that final session. It was quite an unresponsive pitch on the fifth day and really good effort to have taken eight wickets after lunch, three in that session and five in last session.

"With a little bit of luck, it would have gone our way I think, guys really fought hard," Dravid said after the match.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2021 Winner Name Prediction: Ahead of Results, Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakatic, Thomas Muller & Others Make Their Pick for Coveted Trophy.

What surprised Dravid was the fact that the pitch lacked the bite one finds in this part of the world on the fifth day with minimal turn and almost no close-in fielders -- slips, forward short leg, silly-point or backward short-leg -- coming into the picture.

"It was low and slow and probably it didn't have that much bounce or didn't have turn. Probably, you expect a little bit more wear and tear on fifth day in Indian conditions over the course of five days. This didn't seem to have that kind of bite," he added.

Dravid then spoke about his assessment in greater detail.

"Generally, in India on day five, spinners can challenge both edges -- inside and outside. You know you can beat people on the inside edge and get lbw. But honestly, in this game, the outside edge was virtually ruled out," he sounded a trifle disappointed.

"Even till the last day, none of the edges carried, very few catches close to the bat, I can't remember, (KS) Bharat took a couple.

"It sort of made it feel that there is only one way to get people out, bowled or may be lbw, probably two in last session.

"In spite of that we were able to prise out nine wickets (8) on the last day, but it was tough but we expected it to be tough in Kanpur. I have played here and I know wickets can be tough," he said.

He felt that with the winter setting in, the cracks didn't open as it would have, say in September or October.

"Usually on day five, you should get bit more help and cracks to widen up a little bit, I don't know, may be it's winter and that's why (cracks didn't open)."

People like Tom Latham were able to play more than 400 balls across two innings before getting out and that was because defending wasn't as big a problem here, said the coach.

"It felt like if you wanted to block, didn't want to score runs, it got difficult to get people out and we saw that. We have quality guys who were able to make a game out of this and otherwise it would have easily gone on to become a dull draw," he was all praise for his spinners before signing off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)