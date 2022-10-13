Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bengal Warriors picked up their second consecutive victory after taking down Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Captain Maninder Singh was the star performer for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed 6 points.

Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off a couple of brilliant tackles early on as Bengal Warriors inched ahead at 3-1. However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav and moments later, Bharat effected a raid to help the Bulls gain the lead at 5-4 in the 10th minute.

The Bulls' defensive unit led by Aman showcased top form and reduced the Warriors to just two players on the mat in the 12th minute. Thereafter, the Bulls inflicted an All-Out in the 17th minute and took a lead at 14-9. But, the Warriors came roaring back through stupendous raids by Maninder Singh and regained the lead at 15-14 by the end of the first half.

Bengal Warriors then rode on their momentum and inflicted an All-Out in the opening minutes of the second half to widen their lead to 20-17. Maninder continued to chip in with raid points as the Warriors earned a 9-point lead at 27-18 in the 28th minute.

Moments later, Bengal Warriors inflicted another All-Out to take complete control of the match. Vikash Kandola effected a couple of raids in the last few minutes of the match, but Bengaluru Bulls couldn't catch up with the Warriors. Bengal Warriors eventually held on to their lead and closed out a clinical victory. (ANI)

