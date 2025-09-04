Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Dabang Delhi KC etched a stunning win against Puneri Paltan in a thrilling contest that went to the Golden Raid at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 match.

Ashu Malik scored yet another Super 10, while Fazel Atrachali got a High Five as the two sides took the score to 28-28 and forced a tie-breaker, as per a press release from PKL.

The Paltan, who have been in strong form this season, opened the scoring with a successful raid and quickly extended their lead to 2-0 with a solid tackle. Dabang Delhi then got on the board soon after through a tackle from Fazel Atrachali. The game remained evenly contested in the opening 10 minutes, with both teams trading points. At the first Time Out, Dabang Delhi held a narrow 8-6 lead.

Puneri Paltan fought back with a Super Tackle to level the scores at 8-8. However, the momentum shifted in the final four minutes of the half. Ashu Malik produced a Super Raid that earned Delhi three crucial points and gave them a 12-10 advantage.

Building on that, Dabang Delhi's captain continued to dominate, adding more points and stretching the lead to 18-11. Puneri Paltan managed to pull a few back before halftime, but Dabang Delhi went into the break comfortably ahead at 18-13.

Puneri Paltan came out strong in the second half, reducing the gap to 17-19. A rare error from Fazel Atrachali gave them another point, bringing the score to 18-19. Soon after, Puneri Paltan inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to take the lead at 22-21. They built on that momentum, extending their advantage to 24-21.

Just when it looked like Paltan had control, Dabang Delhi responded. Neeraj Narwal's successful raid, followed by a strong defensive effort, cut the deficit to 24-26. The contest remained tight heading into the closing stages.

In the final minute, Dabang Delhi closed in further, bringing the score to 27-28. They then denied Sachin from crossing the Baulk Line, a costly error that levelled the game at 28-28 and forced a Tie-Breaker.

The Tie-Breaker saw both teams exchange points, with Paltan taking a 1-0 lead before Dabang Delhi equalised. The scores remained neck and neck, ending 5-5 after the set of raids, pushing the match into a Golden Raid.

Winning the toss, Dabang Delhi handed the responsibility to Ashu Malik. The skipper held his nerves, earning a Bonus Point as well as a Touch Point on Gaurav Khatri. This impressive raid, coupled with his Super 10, sealed the win for Dabang Delhi in what turned out to be a thrilling finish. (ANI)

