Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Puneri Paltan's young stars helped the side beat UP Yoddha 44-38 in Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12 (including 3 tackle points). The victory will help Pune's chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to their campaign.

Also Read | ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Hyderabad FC Beat Odisha FC 3-2 at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Surender Gill fetched 16 points for U.P. Yoddha but didn't get the support he needed from his teammates. Pune's defence also had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading them.

Puneri Paltan's young guns got them off to a flying start. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat shared the raiding duties while their cover defender Abinesh Nadarajan was rock solid.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022 Day 11 Highlights: Look Back At Top Results, Major Action From Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.

Coach Anup Kumar's team inflicted an early ALL OUT in the 8th minute to race to an 8-point lead. Aslam Inamdar also contributed to the defence with 2 tackle points.

But Yoddha clawed their way back into the match thanks to the ever-reliable Surender Gill. He and Shrikant Jadhav combined to score raid points to shift the balance to their side.

Gill's 2-point raid in the last minute of the half fetched his team an ALL OUT and reduced Pune's lead to just 3 points. The high-scoring first half ended 22-18 with Paltan in the lead.

Pune had no intentions of letting their lead slip and raider Mohit Goyat shifted gears to produce a raiding masterclass after the interval. He raced to a Super 10 with multiple multi-point raids as Pune secured another ALL OUT in the 7th minute after the restart.

Pardeep Narwal produced a stunning 3-point raid to reduce the points margin, but Pune kept piling on the pressure with their aggressive defending.

Paltan had an 11-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the match. But kabaddi is a sport that can change completely in a minute and Surender Gill ensured U.P. Yoddha got another ALL OUT.

His Super 10 and multi-point raids made it a 4-point game with 6 minutes left on the clock. But Pune's youngsters ensured they maintained a safe distance and clinch the victory by defending as a pack.

Mohit Goyat's calmness in Do-or-Die raids and Aslam Inamdar's all-round capabilities should make Pune a team to watch out for in the upcoming matches of Season 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)