Berlin [Germany], July 5 (ANI): After Bayern Munich clinched the DFB-Pokal title, Manuel Neuer said the players gave everything and displayed a "very special" performance in the final.

"We're just glad about and proud of the team display! Due to the coronavirus situation the cup triumph is definitely very special, we've never seen anything like this. But FC Bayern were motivated and hungry in the last few weeks, all players gave it everything. What we showed was very special," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

Bayern Munich lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy after defeating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final here on Saturday. With this victory, Bayern Munich celebrated their 20th DFB Cup triumph after sealing their 30th German championship title in June.

Robert Lewandowski played a crucial role in the match as he netted twice to hand his side a victory. Reflecting on the win, Lewandowski said the players played well together as a team.

"We showed that we're the better team and we wanted to win the cup. I'm glad that we played well together as a whole team. In the first half, we played really well, from the guys at the back to the lads up top. When I scored my first goal, my first thought was: 'Why not just have a go!' For the second goal Ivan Perisic laid the ball off really well for me and I saw that the goalkeeper dived a bit early," he said.

Hansi Flick, the manager of Bayern Munich, has now won the German double both as a player and as a coach. Previously, only Niko Kovac had succeeded in doing so - last year, also with Bayern Munich. (ANI)

