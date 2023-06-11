New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the women's junior hockey team after they secured a 2-1 victory against Korea to lift their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup.

PM Modi took to Twitter to laud the Indian women's team for their hard work and exceptional performances in the tournament.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: ‘Left Day 1 At the Top of the Game Due to Travis Head, Steve Smith’ Says Pat Cummins After Australia’s Title Victory.

"Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1667914287187361793?s=20

Also Read | Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: Hockey India Announces Rs 2 Lakh to Each Member of Champion Indian Team.

India started the match on an attacking note, winning a penalty corner in the opening minute of the game but they failed to capitalise on it.

However, Korea shifted the momentum in their favour by counter-attacking and controlling the possession. They also won an early penalty corner but Neelam made a goal-line clearance to deny Korea from taking the lead. Despite both teams playing an attacking game, the first quarter ended goalless. Korea stuck to their attacking approach in the second quarter as well thus pushing India on backfoot. Korea were also awarded quite a few penalty corners. However, India not only stood strong in defence to keep the opposition's attackers at bay but also put Korea under pressure by taking the lead through Annu (22') who calmly converted a penalty stroke. However, India's lead didn't last long as Seoyeon Park (25') scored an equaliser for Korea through a well-placed shot from inside the D. The second quarter didn't witness any more goals as both teams went into the half-time break with the score level at 1-1. The second half of the match started with Korea focused on keeping the possession, while the Indian team switched to counter-attacking and it paid off as Neelam (41') brilliantly converted a penalty corner to put India in front as the third quarter ended with the score 2-1 in the favour of the Indian team. In order to protect their lead, India shifted their focus on defending and controlling the tempo of the game by keeping possession in the fourth quarter, while, on the other hand, Korea made some forced errors and misdirected passes in their desperation of finding an equaliser. Ultimately, India stood strong and stuck to their strategy to win the summit clash 2-1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)