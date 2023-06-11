New Delhi, June 11: Hockey India on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's junior hockey team for winning their maiden title in the Women's Junior Asia Cup held in Kakamigahara, Japan, and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh to each member of the squad. Annu (22') and Neelam (41') scored a goal each for India while Seoyeon Park (25') struck the lone goal for Korea in the captivating final match played on Sunday. India Win Maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2023 Title By Defeating Korea 2-1 in the Final.

"In acknowledgement of the team's exceptional performance and their undefeated streak in the prestigious tournament, leading them to secure a spot in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile, the Hockey India Executive Board has proudly declared a cash prize of INR 2.00 lakh for each player, while the support staff will receive INR 1.00 lakh each as a token of appreciation," Hockey India said in a release on Sunday.

Congratulating the team, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey lauded the girls for their glorious achievement. He said, "We are filled with immense pride as the Indian junior women's team clinched its maiden Junior Asia Cup, leaving us all in awe.

"Their exceptional display of talent and determination has been truly promising. This triumph has solidified their status as a dominant force in the field, and I firmly believe it will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming challenge at the Junior World Cup later this year. To recognize their outstanding achievement, Hockey India has decided to honour the players with a well-deserved cash award. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in bringing glory to our nation," Tirkey was quoted as saying in the release.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the team for its triumphant campaign and commended the girls for the exceptional display of character and sportsmanship in every single match. Salima Tete, Indian Hockey Team Midfielder, Wins AHF Emerging Women's Player of the Year Award.

"In each match, the team consistently demonstrated remarkable character and embraced the true spirit of the game. The team's sustained triumph at the Junior Asia Cup shows that the future of hockey in India is in safe hands. The title victory also serves as a strong testament to the effectiveness of Hockey India's national program for young and emerging players. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in helping the Indian team win their maiden Women Junior Asia Cup," Singh said.

