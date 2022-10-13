New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his best wishes to all athletes who took part in the National Games 2022 and congratulated all those who won medals.

Remarking on the grand success of the National Games 2022, the Prime Minister said that the sporting infrastructure was widely appreciated by the athletes, and the games will be remembered for the focus on sustainability including furthering awareness on recycling, reducing plastic waste and enhancing cleanliness.

The Prime Minister lauded the people and the Government of Gujarat for their hospitality.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet, "The National Games 2022 concluded yesterday. I salute every athlete who took part and enhanced the spirit of sportsmanship. Congratulations to all those who won medals in the games. Proud of their accomplishments. My best wishes to all athletes for their future endeavours."

More than 14, 500 sportspersons, coaches and officials from all States and Union Territories participated in this year's National Games which was inaugurated by PM Modi on September 29.

"This year's National Games were special for various reasons. The sporting infra was widely appreciated by the athletes. The widespread participation in traditional sports was also among the highlights. The 2022 National Games will also be remembered for the focus on sustainability including furthering awareness on recycling, reducing plastic waste and enhancing cleanliness. I would also like to laud the people and Government of Gujarat for their hospitality through the Games," he said in an another tweet. (ANI)

