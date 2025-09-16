Mumbai, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar after he scripted history by winning the country's first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 in China. Velkumar clinched the top podium finish in the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint, becoming India's first world champion in skating. The 22-year-old skater won the top prize in senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924, as per ESPN. Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India’s First-Ever Medal in Senior Category in Speed Skating World Championships, Bags Bronze at 500m+D Sprint Event.

The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal.

Narendra Modi Lauds Anandkumar Velkumar

Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters.… pic.twitter.com/uewup1bGir — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph on X.

Anandkumar Velkumar Gold Medal Winning Moment

What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ! pic.twitter.com/DbXd4NowX4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 15, 2025

The Speed Skating World Championships started in Beidaihe on September 13 and will continue until September 21. The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.

