New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for their best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics 2021.

PM further added that he will host the entire contingent at his residence on the morning of May 21.

Also Read | Sanjay Yadav Quick Facts: Things to Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant.

Deaflympics 2021 was held at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and concluded on May 15 with around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating at the Games.

India sent a contingent of 65 athletes to compete in 11 sports as the country recorded their best performance at the Deaflympics by winning 16 medals, including eight golds.

Also Read | Spanish GP 2022: Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries to Make F1 Race Weekend Debut for Williams.

"Congratulations to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

India's previous best came at Sofia 1993 when they bagged seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)