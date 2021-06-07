New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): After successfully defending her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) is now looking to climb greater heights and she is leaving no stone unturned to attain maximum glory.

Pooja had outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova to hand India its first gold at the recently-concluded Asian Boxing Championships.

Born in Bhiwani district, Haryana, the 30-year-old, who stamped her authority in the international boxing circuit with a silver Medal at the Asian Championships in 2012, has two Asian Championships gold and one Asian Championships bronze medals under her belt. Pooja also clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2014.

In the latest, sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures have added boxing sensation, Pooja Rani, to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Pooja.

"I am very excited to be represented by Baseline Ventures as it represents some of the best athletes in our country. They have helped many young talents build their careers and are one of the best sports marketing companies in India. I look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with them," said Pooja in an official release.

Pooja had shown great sharpness and tactical brilliance and put pressure on the opponent with timely punches in the summit clash of the Asian C'ships.

She continued her relentless attack and left no chance for Uzbek boxer to fight back before completing a comprehensive 5-0 victory and winning her second successive gold medal at the Asian Championships.

It was also Pooja's fourth medal at the championships after gold in 2019, silver in 2012, and a bronze in 2015. (ANI)

