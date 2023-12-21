Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs earned a full card on the Ladies European Tour for 2024 as she finished Tied-31st at the Final Stage of the Qualifying School golf tournament here.

Parnavi played a strong front nine and then survived some tense moments on the back to card a final round of 3-under 70 at the Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Marrakech to finish with a total of 12-under 351.

Pranavi will join compatriots Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, who are already full members of the Tour.

Russia's Nataliya Guseva produced a final round of 4-under 69 to win the by four shots. Guseva totalled 23-under-par.

The Top-20 and ties secured Category 12 membership for 2024 and there were 22 players getting the status. Thirty players finished between 21st and 50th and ties to clinch Category 16 membership.

India had a total of 12 players in the final stage but Pranavi alone managed a full card. Vani Kapoor (73-70-70-76-72) at 2-under for the 90 holes, finished T-45 and earned a status in Category 16.

Neha Tripathi (75-67-72-73-76) was T-55 and Amandeep Drall (75-70-70-75-76) finished T-65 and the duo earned status in Category 19.

The eight players, who missed the cut were Ridhima Dilawari (74-72-72-77) at T-88, Avani Prashanth (76-71-72-77) and Tvesa Malik (74-70-77-75) at T-92, Jasmine Shekar (75-74-75-75) at T-112, Sneha Singh (83-72-76-76) at T-144, Seher Atwal (77-73-78-81) at 146, Ananya Datar (80-79-76-79) at 148 and Durga Nittur (80-81-76-83) at 150.

Pranavi started the final day at T-11th and her birdies on third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes saw her turn in 5-under as she rose close to Top-5. She then dropped shots on the 12th and 14th and ended the day with four pars and a round of 70.

Vani had four birdies and three bogeys and was T-45, while Neha had three birdies and six bogeys and failed to make the Top-50.

As Guseva topped the Q-School, South Africa's Cara Gorlei finished in second place on the leaderboard on 19-under-par after shooting a round of 71.

Thailand's Aunchisa Utama finished in third place on 18-under-par having carded a round of 3-under 70 on the final day at Al Maaden.

