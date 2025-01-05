Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Prasidh Krishna impressed in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah's absence but Australia remained on course to chase 162 by reaching 71 for 3 at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test.

Prasidh (3/27 in 6 overs) removed Sam Konstas (22), Marnus Labuschagne (6) and Steve Smith (4) in quick succession but Bumrah's absence due to back spasms could cost India dearly as they are without a third specialist pacer.

Earlier, the magnificent Scott Boland (6/45) and the ever reliable Pat Cummins (3/44) polished off the Indian tail for just 157 in 39.5 overs. If one takes out Rishabh Pant's 61 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 22, the other nine players collectively contributed 74 runs.

Australia now need 91 runs to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy and also book a berth in the World Test Championship final against South Africa from June 11-15 at the Lord's.

The Indian bowlers did get three wickets but bowled too many loose balls in defence of a small target with Mohammed Siraj consistently bowling on the pads to provide easy runs.

Konstas understood that slogging was his calling card to survive and he tried doing it with some success before one slog too many cost his wicket.

After that Prasidh found his length and channel as he squared up Labuschagne, who gave Jaiswal an easy catch at gully while Smith, just one short of 10,000 Test runs, got a nasty snorter from the Karnataka man which he could only awkwardly fend towards gully where Jaiswal dived in front to take a fine catch.

Usman Khawaja (19 off 25 balls), playing to save his Test career, was there along with Travis Head (5) at the break.

