London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-1 on Saturday (local time) here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season.

For Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah registered the two goals, while Michail Antonio scored the lone goal for West Ham.

In the match, Arsenal maintained 63 per cent of ball possession as compared to West Ham's 37 per cent. As a result, the Gunners were able to create attacking opportunities as well.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 25th minute as Lacazette registered the ball into the goalpost to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead. Lacazette needed to thank Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's for this goal as the latter provided a lovely cross which gave Lacazette the perfect opportunity to score a goal.

However, in the 45th minute, West Ham got the equalising goal as Antonio registered the ball into the goalpost. Arsenal was looking to attack to get their second, but West Ham shocked them with attacking gameplay to level the scores.

At half time, the scoreline was even at 1-1 with one interesting half still left to play.

The second half was seeming quite but finally, in the 85th minute, Arsenal got its second goal as Nketiah registered the ball into the goalpost.

Dani Ceballos had set up the goal for Nketiah and this proved as the decisive play in the match. Finally, Arsenal went away with a 2-1 victory to their name.

West Ham will next take on Wolves on September 27 while Arsenal will face Liverpool on September 28 in the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

