London [UK], April 26 (ANI): Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool secured key victories, while West Ham United also registered a crucial win in the latest round of the ongoing Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal edged past Newcastle United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, maintaining their momentum at the top of the table.

Also Read | Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match.

Tottenham Hotspur also clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while West Ham defeated Everton 2-1 in a competitive outing. Liverpool, meanwhile, produced a commanding performance to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.

Arsenal have little time to reflect on Saturday's win, with their game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals coming on Wednesday night in Madrid.

Also Read | Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

City, by contrast, have a nine-day gap from their FA Cup semi-final victory against Southampton to their next Premier League match against Everton on 4 May.

Arsenal could move six points clear with a home win over Fulham next Saturday.

Following these results, Arsenal continue to lead the standings with 73 points from 34 matches. Defending champions Manchester City are close behind in second place with 70 points from 33 games, keeping the title race finely poised. Manchester United occupy the third spot with 58 points in 33 matches.

In the lower half of the table, Tottenham Hotspur are placed 18th with 34 points, while West Ham's victory lifts them to 17th position with 36 points, intensifying the relegation battle. Liverpool's win takes them to 58 points, strengthening their push for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Crystal Palace occupy the 14th, 20th, 11th and 13th positions, respectively, in the latest standings.

With the season entering its decisive phase, the narrow gap between the top teams continues to keep the title race alive, while the fight for European spots and survival at the bottom adds further intensity to the competition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)