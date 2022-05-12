London [UK], May 12 (ANI): Chelsea on Wednesday won 3-0 at Elland Road, tightening their grip on third place and damaging Leeds United's hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Chelsea went ahead in the fourth minute when Reece James teed up Mount to curl a superb first-time effort into the top corner. Leeds were reduced to 10 men on 24 minutes as Daniel James received a straight red card for a challenge on Mateo Kovacic, who limped off shortly after.

Chelsea doubled their advantage 10 minutes after the break through Christian Pulisic, who controlled Mount's clever flick before drilling his strike into the bottom corner.

With seven minutes remaining, substitute Hakim Ziyech squared to Romelu Lukaku, who fired in for his third goal in two matches. Chelsea now have 70 points, four more than fourth-placed Arsenal, although the Gunners have a match in hand.

Elsewhere, Everton edged a point closer to safety with a goalless draw at relegated Watford.

Frank Lampard's side remain 16th but are now two points above the relegation zone, after 18th-placed Leeds United lost 3-0 to Chelsea.

The Toffees also have a match in hand on Leeds, and a far better goal difference. Despite Watford's first home clean sheet of the season, they stay 19th on 23 points. (ANI)

