London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Chelsea moved back to the fourth place on the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford here on Sunday.

After a massive 5-2 win over Bournemouth, Manchester United had gone past Chelsea on the table. However, winning three points from the victory means Chelsea reclaimed their fourth spot on the table as the Frank Lampard-led side now has 57 points.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 60-Year-Old Record With a Free Kick as Juventus Beat Torino 4-1 at Alliaz Stadium (Watch Video).

Olivier Giroud netted the opening goal of the match, just before the half-hour mark on the clock. Chelsea was then awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute and Willian made no mistake to make it 2-0 before the conclusion of the first half.

Willian made a bit of history as he became the first Chelsea player to net from 12 yards in three consecutive Premier League matches. Moreover, he is just the sixth player in the competition's history to achieve that feat.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Birthday Special: Four Best Career Wins of India's Olympic Medallist Badminton Player.

The second half witnessed a tough competition between both the teams and no goal was netted until the 90+2nd minute when Ross Barkley brought the scoreline to 3-0.

Chelsea will now take on Crystal Palace on July 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)