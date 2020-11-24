London [UK], November 24 (ANI): Premier League has confirmed eight new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing.

Premier League, in a statement, said 1,530 players and club staff were tested from November 16 to November 22.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the league said on Monday.

Premier League said that the players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added. (ANI)

