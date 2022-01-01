Liverpool [UK], January 1 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result, the Merseyside club announced on Saturday.

The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results for the Reds, however. (ANI)

