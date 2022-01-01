Watford will host Tottenham Hotspur on the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The EPL 2021-22 clash will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford on January 01, 2022 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming for a win as they have very different objectives on sight. Meanwhile, fans searching for Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Don't Think I'll Ever Play for Tottenham Hotspur, Says Mbappe.

Tottenham Hotspur are in great form heading into the match as they are unbeaten in their last five league games and will aim to continue that. Antonio Conte’s men have an opportunity to close the gap on rivals Arsenal in fourth place with a win. Meanwhile, Watford have been underwhelming in recent weeks as five consecutive defeats has seen them fall into the relegation scrap as they are just two points above the drop zone and need a win to pull themselves clear.

When is Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford. The game will be held on January 01, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).