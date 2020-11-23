Liverpool [UK], November 23 (ANI): After registering a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino for playing a "super game".

With this win, Liverpool have now moved to the second spot in the standings with 20 points from nine matches. Liverpool also extended their unbeaten league run at home to a club record 64 games.

Also Read | OFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

In the match against Leicester, Diogo Jota and Robert Firmino registered one goal each while Leicester City's Jonny Evans ended up committing an own goal.

"We were really happy and relieved. He deserved it so much. He played a super game, he played a super game and was so important for us again. You could see in the face of all the players when he scored that everybody thought, yes, exactly the right goalscorer," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov to Come Out of Retirement? UFC President Dana White to Meet The Eagle For His Future in MMA.

Firmino's goal in the match against Leicester came after Diogo Jota doubled Liverpool's lead following Jonny Evans' 21st-minute own goal.

"Look, my problem is that in the moment I spoke so much about football, I have so much to think about how we can play the next game and things like this. So, it doesn't feel it. Maybe it's not right but there will be a moment, for sure, in the future when I think back - and hopefully it will be a different number and not only 64," said Klopp.

"It's absolutely incredible, but it's all about the boys. It's really difficult to achieve something like this but when you think about how tight a lot of games were then it doesn't happen just like this. You have to really dig in for that and the boys did that," he added.

Liverpool will next take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 25 and after this match, the Reds will return to Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday, November 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)