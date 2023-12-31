Nottinghamshire [UK], December 31 (ANI): A late winner by Morgan Gibbs-White helped Nottingham Forest secure their first win over Manchester United since 1994 in their Premier League match at The City Ground on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Nicolas Dominguez put Nottingham in the lead in the 64th minute. Marcus Rashford responded with an equaliser in the 78th minute. However, Gibbs-White scored the winner in the 82nd minute to hand his side three points.

United has slipped down to seventh spot, suffering their ninth loss, to go with 10 wins and a draw. They have a total of 31 points, 11 short of table-toppers Liverpool.

Forest is at 15th spot with five wins, five draws and 10 losses in 20 games, with 20 points in total.

In another match, Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Rodri put City at an early advantage with a strike in the 14th minute. Sheffield was left searching for a goal and the ball possession as City dominated around 82 per cent of possession. Julian Alvarez hit the winner in the 61st minute to give all three points to City.

With two successive wins, City is now at third in the table with 12 wins, four draws and three losses in the points table, which gives them 40 points, just two short of the toppers.

Chelsea was also able to control a late Luton Town fightback, beating them 3-2 in a thrilling affair at Kenilworth Road.

Cole Palmer secured an early lead by driving home a pass by Issa Kabore in the 12th minute. Before the half time, Noni Madueke doubled the lead with a strike in the 37th minute.

Palmer hit a brace, scoring in the 70th minute to triple the lead.

But two fighting goals from Ross Barkley (80th minute) and Elijah Adebayo (87th minute) kept Luton alive. Chelsea was able to control their fightback to end their four-match away losing streak.

Chelsea is in the 10th spot with eight wins, four draws and eight losses in 20 games, which gives them 28 points. Luton is in the 18th spot with four wins, three draws and 12 losses this year, with 15 points. (ANI)

