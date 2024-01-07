Australia batting maestro David Warner took to social media and thanked the Indian Premier League franchises Delhi Capital and Mumbai Indians as they wished them a successful Test career. Warner went on to play the last ever Test match of his career in his home ground SGC against Pakistan. Warner scored 57 runs in his last-ever batting performance in Test cricket. Warner scored a total of 8786 runs in his test career. Sibling Rivalry! David Warner’s Elder Daughter Tries to Take Streamers from Her Sister During Father’s Farewell Test, Video Goes Viral.

Have a Look at David Warner's Response

Thanks so much 🙏🙏 https://t.co/EAzUKYPNTb — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 7, 2024

Thank you all

Thank you all 🙏 https://t.co/YRC8G2wcDn— David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 7, 2024

