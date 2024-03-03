Gachibowli (Hyderabad) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 came to a glittering end after the Puneri Paltan defeated the Haryana Steelers to win their maiden trophy in Hyderabad on Friday.

The guests of honour at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on March 1 were Indian para-shuttlers Palak Kohli and Mandeep Kaur, as well as para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya and para club thrower Pranav Soorma.

Palak Kohli, who sang the National Anthem ahead of the PKL Season 10 Final, spoke about how the para athletes' representation in the final is a boost for Indian para-athletes, "Inviting us to the PKL final is a great initiative. We have a lot of para-athletes who are not as recognised as able-bodied athletes. This will help increase awareness about para-sports as well."

Mandeep Kaur was grateful to the PKL organisers for inviting the para-athletes to the Grand Finale, "I would like to thank the organisers of PKL for inviting us today. I have only watched PKL on TV but this is a very surreal experience."

"It's my first time in the PKL, so I think it's a great honour to be invited here. It gives the para-athletes a platform to create much more awareness in society regarding para-sports," said Pranav Soorma, who won gold at the 2022 Asian Games, setting a new Asian record as well.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya, a silver medal-winning paralympian, spoke about his first experience of watching a PKL match, "The first time I went to see the league was in 2016. Back then, I was in the audience. But now coming to see the league as a guest is much more exciting. Seeing the encouragement that we are getting as para athletes despite our struggles, is something that I love."

The Puneri Paltan lifted their first-ever PKL title after defeating the Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final on Friday. (ANI)

