Rourkela, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian men's team suffered a heartbreaking 0-3 defeat in the shootout to nemesis Australia in its FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

Australia also earned a bonus point for the win.

India were on their way to humble the mighty Australian team and end their unbeaten run in the Odisha leg until Craig Tom scored in the fourth and final quarter to take the match into the shootout.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (20th minute) and Amit Rohidas (29th minute) scored for the home team, while Govers Blake and Tom (53rd minute) found the target for the visiting Australian team in regulation time.

In the shootout, Tim Brand, Ogilvie and Tom Wickham scored for Australia, but Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay missed their attempts for India.

In search of an equaliser after trailing 1-2, Australia launched into a wave of attacks, but the Indian defence was equal to the task, with veteran goalkeeper S Sreejesh pulling off a brilliant with just a few minutes left for the final hooter.

However, Tom found Australia's much-needed equaliser with a field goal to send the match into the shootout, where India came a cropper.

The Indians had squandered a two-goal lead to lose 4-6 to the Kookaburras earlier this month in Bhubaneswar.

