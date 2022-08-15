New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prominent overseas international cricketers took to social media to extend wishes to India as the country completed 75 years of independence.

India is celebrating its 75th year of independence today.

"Happy 75th #Independence day India! You are my special home away from home. Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us. @BCCI @IPL @Dream11 @josbuttler @jbairstow21 #kanewilliamson @ABdeVilliers17 @KagisoRabada25," tweeted South African batter Faf du Plessis.

Legendary South African batter Ab de Villiers also took to social media and extended Independence Day wishes to a country in which he has a great fanbase.

"Happy 76th #Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us! @BCCI @IPL @Dream11@josbuttler @jbairstow21 #kanewilliamson @faf1307 @KagisoRabada25," tweeted de Villiers.

Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne also wished Indians a very happy Independence Day, tweeting, "Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends."

Australian opener David Warner also took to Twitter and Instagram and wished India a very happy independence day.

"To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday," tweeted Warner.

Legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to India, saying that country is building a better tomorrow for all.

"Happy 75th Independence Day, India. Be proud and stand tall. You are building a better tomorrow for all!" tweeted Pietersen.

While recalling the fact that he played his final international match on Indian soil, former West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy also tweeted, "Happy Independence Day India. The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories.". (ANI)

