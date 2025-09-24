New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): South Africa's cricket schedule might force them to shorten their five-match T20I series against the West Indies this summer. Both teams need to arrive in India and Sri Lanka on time for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

South Africa is scheduled to host the West Indies for five T20Is between January 27 and February 6; however, according to ESPNcricinfo, the T20 World Cup is likely to be played between February 7 and March 8.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EFL Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

If the tournament does begin on February 7, the ICC's support period for the 2026 T20 World Cup, during which teams can arrive in the host countries and play non-obligatory warm-up games, is set to begin on January 31.

Given this change, Cricket South Africa (CSA) might need to adjust their plans, particularly their home series against the West Indies, to ensure the Proteas have sufficient time to travel to the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EFL Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It is not mandatory for teams to spend the entire ICC support period in the host venue; the ICC has asked participating countries to list how many warm-up matches they want to play, with options ranging from zero to two.

The ICC's support period for the 2026 T20 World Cup varies depending on the number of warm-up matches teams choose to play. If a team opts for two warm-up matches, the support period begins one week prior to the tournament's opening match.

However, if teams decide not to play any warm-up matches, the support period starts four days before the first match, which would be February 3, given the tournament begins on February 8, 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Even if the West Indies do not want to play any T20 World Cup warm-up matches, CSA will still have to cut at least two of the five T20Is; the last two games are scheduled for February 3 and 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)