Tottenham Hotspur will be welcoming Doncaster United in the third round of the 2025/26 EFL Cup this evening. The London side have made a bright start to their campaign by climbing to the third spot in the EPL table. Their brand of football under new manager Thomas Frank has the fans believing this team can finally challenge for the top honours but sustaining this momentum will be crucial. Opponents Doncaster United are in the Football League One, the third tier of English football and it will take a stupendous effort from them to knock Spurs out. Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike Score as 10-Man Reds Secure Spot in Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Yves Bissouma is yet to recover from a knock and is ruled out of the game for Tottenham Hotspur. He joins Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Kota Takai on the treatment table. Randal Kolo Muani and Ben Davies are not fully fit and might not make it to the match day squad. Luca Williams-Barnett, their 16 year old striker, will play up top with Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson as the wingers. Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr, and Xavi Simons will make up the midfield unit.

Damola Ajayi, the on loan Tottenham Hotspur attacker, will feature in this game for Doncaster United after securing the go ahead from his parent club. The visitors will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Owen Bailey and Ben Close forming the double pivot in midfield. Jordan Gibson and Luke Molyneux can put pressure on the Spurs backline with their driving runs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers Date Thursday, September 25 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will resume campaign in the Carabao Cup as they will take on Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round on Thursday, September 25. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers match is set to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Tottenham Hotspur are on a song and they should secure a routine 2-0 win in this tie.

