Paris, Aug 21 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest.

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.

Also Read | All-India Chess Federation and Chess Association of India Merge to End Infighting.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it's just a scare but "it doesn't look good."

If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi's debut.

Also Read | IPL 2021: RCB Head Coach Mike Hesson Says 'Wanidu Hasaranga Has Been on Our Radar for a Long Time'.

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn't yet match fit.

PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)