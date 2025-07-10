New York [US], July 10 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain is set to face Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday after claiming a commanding victory over Real Madrid away in a 4-0 semifinal win in New Jersey.

UEFA Champions League winners PSG were 3-0 up after just 24 minutes, with two goals from Fabian Ruiz and an Ousmane Dembele strike putting the game beyond a woeful Madrid side, according to Goal.com.

Ruiz and Dembele teamed up to score the game's first goal in the sixth minute, with Dembele able to steal the ball from Raul Asencio in the Madrid penalty area before Ruiz could complete the close-range shot, which they had both previously tested Thibaut Courtois.

Dembele then doubled the lead just three minutes later when he dispossessed Antonio Rudiger and ran in unopposed to fire into the bottom corner.

Luis Enrique's team was in complete control in New Jersey, and before the half-hour mark, they scored three goals. Ruiz's second goal of the match came when Achraf Hakimi squared for him at the end of a fluid play.

It was likely that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could have scored four as well, but he missed wide when in a good position just before halftime.

PSG took their foot off the gas somewhat in the second period, though they were still able to keep Madrid at arm's length before capping their performance with a fine finish by substitute Ramos after Bradley Barcola found him.

PSG outclassed the German champions Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals. For Paris Saint-Germain, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals for their side in the 78th and in the stoppage time (90+6) minutes, respectively.

During this game, two PSG players received red cards. In the 82nd minute, Willian Pacho was shown the red card, and a second one was given to Lucas Hernandez during stoppage time (90+2). (ANI)

