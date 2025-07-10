In a one-sided contest, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 winners, Paris Saint-Germain displayed dominance on the pitch and knocked out Real Madrid from FIFA Club World Cup 2025, winning their semi-final tie 4-0 and booking a place in the competition final where they will face off against UEFA Europa Conference Cup champions, Chelsea. Fabian Ruiz gave an early lead to PSG, which Ousmane Dembele doubled in the ninth minute. Ruiz struck again in the 24th minute to complete his brace and hand PSG a 3-0 lead before halftime. The second half saw Goncalo Ramos find the net as late as the 87th minute to hit the final nail in the Los Blancos' coffin, knocking the star-studded club out of the Club World Cup 2025. Enzo Maresca ‘Proud and Happy’ After Chelsea’s 2–0 Win Over Fluminense To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final.

PSG Knock Real Madrid Out To Reach Final

