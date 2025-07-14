The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final ended controversially, with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique slapping Brazilian forward Joao Pedro after Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 to lift their second CWC title. In the viral video, Enrique could be seen hitting/slapping Pedro after Chelsea players crowded Andrey Santos, including Pedro, who confronted the PSG footballer, forcing the manager to intervene. However, in the post-match conference, Enrique did regret his actions on the field and called the incident avoidable. Check out PSG manager Luis Enrique's viral video below. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Named Best Player in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Luis Enrique Slaps Joao Pedro

The video as Luis Enrique HITS Joao Pedro…😳 pic.twitter.com/jJoHDKxxt9 — george (@StokeyyG2) July 13, 2025

